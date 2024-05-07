Doubts rise over Marjorie Taylor Greene moving forward on motion to vacate

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and House Speaker Mike Johnson at the U.S. Capitol last month. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

GOP lawmakers are increasingly optimistic that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) will abandon with her effort to oust Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) after she held off from advancing the motion to vacate on Monday evening. Why it matters: Following a two-hour meeting with the speaker, Greene and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) said they will huddle with Johnson again on Tuesday as top Republicans look to avert a vote to strip him of his gavel.

Johnson told reporters the meeting was a "constructive" discussion of ideas, adding "we're going to keep this team together."

"We're going to be meeting again tomorrow based on the discussion that we've had," Greene said, offering no further details of the talks.

The intrigue: Some Republicans said they found it promising she opted to stave off immediately moving forward with forcing a vote, with some hopeful that they can dodge putting a spotlight on infighting and chaos within their conference.

One conservative who has been frustrated with Johnson's handling of certain policy decisions told Axios they give it "70/30 no to yea" odds that she pulls the trigger.

But others said they don't want to get overly optimistic.

"Who knows. So stupid," another said of the push to remove a second speaker in less than a year.

The big picture: If Greene opts to force the vote, Democrats continue to vow to save Johnson's gavel for the time being, but some Republicans fear that they will hemorrhage their leverage in negotiations and potentially lose seats in November.