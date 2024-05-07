House Republicans are preparing legislation to sanction International Criminal Court officials as a "precaution" against potential arrest warrants of Israeli officials, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Pro-Israel members of Congress in both parties have warned repeatedly that the ICC risks consequences from the U.S. if it moves forward with the warrants.

What they're saying: House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Michael McCaul (R-Texas) confirmed the legislation is in the works and told Axios he and other GOP lawmakers have been in contact with ICC prosecutor Karim Khan.

"We want to emphasize to him that going down this road of arrest warrants is a really bad idea and it's going to blow up the relationship," he said.

"We're not sure if the arrest warrants are imminent, but it's sort of a precaution to let them know that, if they do, we have this legislation ready to go. It won't be put on the floor unless we have to."

Zoom in: McCaul said the bill would be a House companion to Sen. Tom Cotton's (R-Ark.) legislation, introduced last February, to sanction ICC officials involved in probes of U.S. allies who are not ICC members, such as Israel.

It's an idea he previously floated to Axios when news of the potential arrest warrants broke, saying at the time "we hope it doesn't come to that."

Cotton led a dozen Senate Republicans in a letter to Khan on Monday warning that arrest warrants "will result in severe sanctions against you and your institution."

A bipartisan group of senators held a virtual meeting with ICC officials last week to express concerns about the possible arrest warrants, Axios' Barak Ravid and Stephen Neukam reported.

The other side: Khan said in a statement last Friday that his office "seeks to engage constructively with all stakeholders whenever such dialogue is consistent with its mandate ... to act independently and impartially."