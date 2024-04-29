The International Criminal Court is being warned by members of Congress in both parties that arrest warrants for senior Israeli officials will be met with U.S. retaliation – and legislation to that effect is already in the works, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has gone so far as to urge President Biden to intervene to help prevent the warrants, Axios' Barak Ravid reported.

The ICC has been investigating allegations of war crimes against both the Israeli military and Palestinian militia groups dating back to 2014.

The White House declined to comment on Netanyahu's call with Biden but said "the ICC has no jurisdiction in this situation and we do not support its investigation."

Driving the news: House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) issued a statement on Monday calling the reported warrants "disgraceful" and "lawless."

"If unchallenged by the Biden administration, the ICC could create and assume unprecedented power to issue arrest warrants against American political leaders, American diplomats, and American military personnel," Johnson said.

Johnson called for the Biden administration to "immediately and unequivocally demand that the ICC stand down" and "use every available tool to prevent such an abomination."

The speaker joins several Republican lawmakers who have harshly criticized the ICC in recent days.

What we're hearing: One Republican House member told Axios there is already legislation being drafted to respond to any warrants.

An ICC spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Zoom in: It's not just Republicans lashing out and warning the ICC that warrants could be met with a legislative response.

Staunchly pro-Israel Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) and Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) have both criticized the reported warrants, with Torres calling for "strong consequences from both Congress and the President."

"The ICC apparently considers warrants on Israeli leaders for legitimate self-defense. Such a decision would be outrageous & I condemn it," Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) said in a post on X.

Similar to Torres, Sherman warned: "I know Congress will ensure consequences for such an absurd decision."

The other side: Several Democratic lawmakers who have been critical of Israel said they believe it's premature to weigh in on the potential warrants before they are unveiled.