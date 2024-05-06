Netflix is plowing into live programming. Why it matters: The company is reaching for new sources of engagement to grow revenue as its focus moves away from subscriber count.

Driving the news: Come Friday, Netflix will have aired a live comedy show every night for seven consecutive days — making it one of the longest stretches of time for the format on the platform.

"Everybody's in LA," a spin on the traditional late night talk show and hosted by SNL alum John Mulaney, debuted last week and runs through the end of this week.

Katt Williams' "Woke Foke" standup special was live-streamed Saturday.

"The Roast of Tom Brady" was broadcast Sunday night.

What they're saying: "To sustain healthy growth long term, we must continue to improve the variety and quality of our entertainment — with more, great TV shows and movies, a stronger slate of games and must-watch live programming," the company said in its latest earnings report.

Comedy, sports, competition shows and music were cited as examples of live events the streamer has interest in showing.

And among what Netflix considers "must-watch" is the upcoming boxing matching between 27-year-old Jake Paul and 57-year-old Mike Tyson. In January, Netflix struck a 10-year deal with the WWE to air one of TV's longest-running weekly shows, "Monday Night Raw."

The intrigue: Netflix's live strategy isn't just about video content — it's about in-person experiences too.

All three comedy programs that aired over the weekend were tied to the Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival in Los Angeles, and all three were filmed in front of live audiences.

Live Nation, notably, is helping produce these shows and manage attendance, and the partnership could suggest an explosion of livestreamed concerts in the future.

My thought bubble: In its quest to kill linear TV and grab the audience for itself, Netflix has to take on some of the legacy format's features, including creating tentpole must-see live content.