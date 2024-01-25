How Netflix won the streaming wars

Netflix's very good week — strong earnings, rising stock and a blockbuster deal with the WWE — cemented its victory in the streaming wars.

The big picture: Netflix's combination of original content and reruns has been the backbone of its success so far, and now it's positioning itself aggressively for a new phase that relies more heavily on live broadcasts.

Every streamer has some destination viewing: Max had "Succession"; Disney+ has Marvel and Star Wars; Netflix has "The Crown."

But unlike many of its competitors, Netflix also has continued to spend big on a library of licensed content — giving subscribers a reason not to cancel even when there's no new season of their favorite original show.

Netflix subscribers watched 800 million hours last year of the original show "The Night Agent." They also watched 600 million hours of "Suits," a USA Network drama that premiered during the Obama administration.

"Netflix has the reputation of being a service for browsers — the place to go when you don't necessarily know what you want to watch," The Ringer wrote recently.

What's next: Live sports — mainly football — is still the biggest thing that happens on any screen, and some of Netflix's competitors, mainly Amazon, have made more aggressive moves to claim a piece of that action.