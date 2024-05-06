Israel's military calls on Palestinian civilians to evacuate parts of Rafah

A Palestinian child injured after an Israeli attack is taken to a hospital for treatment in Rafah, Gaza, on Monday. Photo: Doaa Albaz/Anadolu via Getty Images

Israel's military called on Palestinians to begin temporarily evacuating from parts of eastern Rafah on Monday. Why it matters: The Biden administration has expressed deep concern about the possibility of an Israeli military invasion in the southern Gaza city where more than one million displaced Palestinians are sheltering.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has released several statements in recents days indicating his intention to order an invasion of Rafah regardless of whether Israel and Hamas reach a deal for the release of hostages being held in Gaza and a ceasefire, Axios' Barak Ravid reports.

Driving the news: Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani, a spokesperson for Israel's Army, told journalists in an online briefing that Israeli forces had begun "a limited scope operation to temporarily evacuate residents in the eastern part of Rafah" on Monday morning in an evacuation that's expected to affect about 100,000 people.

Israel's Defense Forces said in a post to X that its forces have expanded the humanitarian area in Al Mawasi "to accommodate the increased levels of aid flowing into Gaza."

More from Axios:

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.