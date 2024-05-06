Why it matters: Biden is seeking to salvage the long-stalled Israel-Hamas hostage deal and avoid a massive Israeli military operation in Rafah, where more than one million Palestinians are taking shelter.
Driving the news: Ahead of a possible ground invasion, Israel on Monday started to evacuate Palestinian civilians from the eastern parts of Rafah close to the Israel border, the Israel Defense Forces said.
The decision to begin evacuating Palestinian civilians was taken after talks between the Hamas delegation and Egyptian and Qatari mediators in Cairo ended with no breakthrough.
A U.S. official said Biden asked Netanyahu to immediately reopen the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza, which was shut down on Sunday after a Hamas attack on a nearby IDF outpost killed four soldiers.
Kerem Shalom is the main crossing between Israel and Gaza for aid trucks.
This story is breaking news. Please check back for updates.