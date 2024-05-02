APRIL 24: House Speaker Mike Johnson holds a press conference after a visit with Jewish students at Columbia University in Manhattan, NY, on April 24th, 2024. (Photo by Yana Paskova/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) took aim Thursday at President Biden's handling of the protests against the Israel-Hamas war, telling Axios "the administration has been MIA for too long." Why it matters: Johnson pushed back on Biden's reluctance to utilize the National Guard as a means to intervene in the protests which have led to some Jewish students to say they fear for their safety.

Biden condemned some of the demonstrations on Thursday, telling reporters: "There's the right to protest, but not the right to cause chaos," but said he would not call up the National Guard to intervene.

"He has to be able or at least open to the idea of deploying the National Guard where it's needed," Johnson told Axios.

What he's saying: The Louisiana Republican called on Biden to advocate for the removal of university presidents who haven't pushed back aggressively enough on the protests.

"The idea that he waited until today to make a statement is to me just rather outrageous," Johnson continued.

"In the end, he needs to be ensuring accountability on these university officials that they have tolerated all the lawlessness on these campuses," he said.

What to watch: Johnson said that the House plans to take further legislative action to ramp up pressure on universities to combat threats against Jewish students and the destruction of property.

"We're going to be working on the federal funding streams that go to these schools that are violating civil rights laws and violating the Constitution and I think the president needs to be leading on that," he said.

"He's not, but the House will — it would be much more effective if we had a whole government approach."

The big picture: A resolution aimed at condemning antisemitism passed with broad bipartisan support on Wednesday, but the GOP is expected to continue to put the issue on the forefront.