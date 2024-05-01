Threat level: Scientists have struggled to explain the long-lasting record ocean temperatures, because they have defied expectations from a combo of an El Niño event in the tropical Pacific Ocean plus climate change.
This has caused some researchers to question whether experts are missing something important that's taking place in the climate, calling into question future temperature projections.
Even if Atlantic Ocean temperatures were to increase at an unusually slow rate through the heart of the warm season, temperatures would still be well above average.
Seasonal forecasts for the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season so far call for an abnormally active to record active season, based on two main factors, with the sea surface temperatures being one of them.
What's next: NOAA will issue its official hurricane outlook this month, as the season officially starts on June 1.