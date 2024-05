LinkedIn has its own version of Sudoku and Wordle now.

Why it matters: Taking a page from the New York Times, LinkedIn has launched games as part of its plans to boost engagement.

Zoom in: Dubbed Queens, Crossclimb and Pinpoint, the three new games that appeared today globally have been designed by the LinkedIn News division.

Players will "engage in some friendly rivalry" while the news team will create daily content around the games, LinkedIn editor-in-chief Daniel Roth writes.

💭 Hope's thought bubble: We have doubts about how successful this endeavor will be, but evolution is the only way to survive.