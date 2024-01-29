Games are helping the New York Times thrive amid media chaos

The New York Times' puzzle and games were played more than 8 billion times last year, the company tells Axios exclusively, led by breakout hit Wordle, with 4.8 billion plays — and a Games app redesign is on the way.

Why it matters: The stats underscore gaming's increasing importance to the paper, which offers a $6/month games-only subscription, as well as costlier packages of games bundled with news and more.

The big picture: Offerings beyond news — such as cooking and product recommendations — are increasingly central to the Times' ability to grow amid a bloodbath in the broader journalism industry.

The company's subscription revenue increased nearly 10% to $418.6 million in the third quarter of 2023 — with digital product earnings rising nearly 16%, to $282.2 million, driven in part by bundles.

By the numbers: The NYT Games app was downloaded 10 million times last year, the company tells Axios, while players made 2.3 billion successful Connections — a relatively new game about finding associations among words.

What they're saying: "Our vision is to be the premier subscription destination for digital puzzles," Jonathan Knight, NYT's head of games, tells Axios.

"What we do uniquely, I think, is have a human-made, human-curated, high degree of editorial rigor and quality standards, and fact-checking and editors upon editors — and we're at a scale where we can really mount that kind of human effort to get behind our puzzles."

Between the lines: What differentiates the Times' games from myriad other mobile games, Knight says, is that they don't try to keep you playing for as long as possible to boost ad revenue.

"We're not trying to get you to spend 24/7 in our app; we're not trying to get you addicted to solving level after level after level," he says.

"Maybe you do two or three of them, maybe just one — some people play first thing in the morning, or it's their before bed habit, or lunch break, or whatever it might be."

"We want to fit into your life, and I think that's really resonating with people."

Of note: The Times has rolled out some ads on its games, including on Wordle, which remains free to play.

Reality check: Not everything Knight's team has launched has been a hit. Numbers puzzle Digits was quietly shelved after lackluster pickup, for instance.

"It just didn't quite meet the mark, which was sad — I was a big Digits fan," Knight says. "I think the math-iness probably limited its reach."

"But we're at a place now where we have to make those tough calls. We were lucky to have Connections coming right after, and we could really see the difference [in engagement]."

What's next: The Times' dedicated Games app is getting a redesign, Knight says, so that it will be "truly like a games app, as opposed to a crossword app with a few other games jammed in, which is what it was historically."

Puzzle fans should also be on the lookout for "more beta testing of new ideas," he adds.

The bottom line: In a media environment dominated by layoffs, buyouts and utter implosions, offerings other than hardcore news increasingly appear like a valuable part of a successful mix.