IBM has elevated Sarah Meron to chief communications officer, Axios has learned. She will report to Jonathan Adashek, IBM senior vice president of marketing and communications. Why it matters: The promotion is part of a recent reorganization of the communications, marketing and impact team — which included the layoffs of a "single-digit percentage of IBM's global workforce," according to a spokesperson.

The big picture: This is the first sign of how AI could disrupt the work of communicators.

While Adashek said no jobs were lost to AI, the jobs themselves are changing, which is requiring more upskilling.

"We're looking at how we deploy AI across the work we're doing — but it's augmenting what people are doing, not replacing them," he added.

Yes, but: IBM CEO Arvind Krishna has previously said the tech giant expects AI to replace some 8,000 jobs.

Context: Adashek absorbed IBM's marketing function in 2022 and its impact team will continue to oversee the 2,000-person marketing, communications and impact team and report to Krishna.

As CCO, Meron will oversee AI, innovation and client solutions communications, analyst relations, CEO, corporate, policy and employee communications, issues management and social media.

Meron previously held communications roles at Gap Inc., Tesla, Yahoo and American Express. She joined IBM in 2020 as vice president of corporate affairs.

What they're saying: The marketing, comms and impact teams will remain integrated, but the hope is that this new structure will allow for a more streamlined, global operation, Adashek told Axios.

"Part of what we're doing is trying to make it an organization that is more closely tied to the business. … making sure we're closely aligned, and that we're not just telling but showing how our products and our services come to life for internal and external audiences."

Of note: IBM is currently searching for the open chief marketing officer role.

