Exclusive: IBM tops list of AI-related patent applications

IBM — not Microsoft, Google or OpenAI — tops the list of firms with the most AI-related U.S. patent applications over the last five years, according to research shared first with Axios.

Why it matters: While patents are just one indicator of research intensity, the increase in the total volume of AI-related patent applications indicates strong interest, especially among large tech companies — and IBM's lead could show that its AI push is more than just marketing.

According to an analysis by IFI Claims, IBM made 1,591 AI-related patent applications, followed by Google, Microsoft, Samsung, Intel and Adobe, Capital One and China's Baidu.

More than one in five, or 22%, of the AI-related patents dealt with generative AI.

GenAI patents are rising quickly, IFI Claims said, with granted applications growing at a compound annual rate of 16% over the past five years. while patent applications for the field have grown at a rate of 31%.

How it works: IFI Claims, which specializes in patent data, created a system to identify AI and generative AI-related patent filings.

The company noted that with newer technologies, patent classifications take time to emerge.

"The patent coding system often trails state-of-the-art technologies; as a result, they are assigned more general classifications," it said. "IFI tailored a query that used technologies currently in play for GenAI. As time goes on, the classifications will enlarge."

Between the lines: ChatGPT creator and AI pioneer OpenAI didn't even make the top 25 companies on the list. IFI Claims said it found just one patent application, which only recently became public.

"This is surprising for an organization that is knowledge-based," IFI said.

However, it noted that the company may have more recent filings that have not yet been made public.

Or, IFI suggested, OpenAI could be more focused on protecting its intellectual property via trade secrets rather than patent filings, which are eventually made public.

OpenAI declined to comment to Axios on its approach to patents.

Yes, but: Patents are just one measure of innovation. Not all companies focus on getting that type of protection for their innovations,and not all patent applications are granted.

Also, there are no guarantees that a patented invention will ever become a feature or product.

The big picture: IBM had long been the overall leader when it comes to U.S. patents, but Samsung has topped the list the past two years for most U.S. patent awards.

This year Qualcomm finished No. 2, becoming the first American company in the last three decades to top IBM.

IBM has said it will take a more selective approach to patenting, focusing on key areas rather than patenting all its inventions.

AI is one of the areas it has cited.

Of note: IBM's generative AI patents are split across image, speech, text and video, as are those from Google and Samsung.

By contrast, Nvidia's patents mostly focus on images and video, while Apple's are centered on speech.

What to watch: Every one of these patents is for a human-made invention relating to AI. But one of the big emerging questions is how to handle inventions produced by AI itself as the technology advances.

Generative AI is aiding the search for new materials and formulas for everything from batteries to medications.

But the law hasn't yet settled on how to treat AI-generated inventions — and most forms of intellectual property protection require a human to have created the work.

What they're saying: "This focused approach to patenting is also complementary with our commitment to open innovation, including in AI," IBM said in a statement. "Our watsonx platform, for example, is built on both patented and open source technologies."