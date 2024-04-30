U.S. consumer confidence drops to its lowest level in nearly two years

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: The Conference Board; Note: 1985=100; Chart: Axios Visuals Consumer confidence dropped for the third straight month in April — hitting its lowest level since July 2022, the Conference Board said Tuesday. Why it matters: Higher prices for food and gas weighed on the American mood.

Gas cost $3.49 a gallon on average in the U.S. this week, up from $3 at the beginning of the year, per the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The big picture: Though inflation has cooled from the highs of two years ago, it's reaccelerated over the past few months.

By the numbers: The Conference Board survey found that people are feeling pretty good about where things stand at the moment.

A present situation index was at 143 in April, a relatively optimistic level though down from March.

But expectations for the next six months are at their lowest since July 2022.

People are feeling pessimistic about the job market, business conditions and they're less optimistic about their family's financial situation, the survey found.

Yes, but: The job market still looks strong. A separate report out Tuesday showed that workers are still seeing faster pay growth than in pre-pandemic times.

