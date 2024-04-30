Latino students are key part of pro-Palestine encampment protests

State of play: The population of Arab American students is small, and they need a coalition of diverse students to bring attention to the war in Gaza on campuses, James Zogby, founder and president of the Arab American Institute, tells Axios.
Latino students are a crucial part of that coalition, Zogby said.
"They're part of a global community of people who've experienced America in different ways. That's really quite significant and isn't going away."
What they're saying: Andre Montoya-Barthelemy, a faculty member at the University of New Mexico's School of Medicine, tells Axios that some Latino and Native American students see their own stories as similar to that of the Palestinians.
"The organizers perhaps who feel most passionate about this issue of Palestine ... is much closer for people of color and historically marginalized and oppressed populations," Montoya-Barthelemy said while at an encampment at his school.
Warren David, co-founder of the Arab America Foundation and the creator of Arab American Heritage Month, said the multi-ethnic coalition of students helped shape the demands at various campuses.