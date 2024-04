The guttural roar from a gas engine disappears in an EV — but some people want it back, Axios' Nathan Bomey reports.

Why it matters: Lacking engines, EVs are quiet, emitting only the sound of tires on pavement and the purring whir of an electric motor as it powers the vehicle.

State of play: Dodge has had enough.

The Stellantis brand is debuting what it's dubbed a "Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust" system in the new 670-horsepower 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona — the first EV version of the Charger muscle car.

What we're watching: Fake engine noises could catch on more widely.

Dodge isn't the first to realize that drivers might want fabricated sounds.

A company called Borla Performance Industries sells an aftermarket system called Active Performance Sound that allows drivers to dial up fake engine noise for the Ford Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle.

