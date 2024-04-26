The guttural roar from a gas engine disappears in an EV — but some people want it back. Why it matters: Lacking engines, EVs are quiet, emitting only the sound of tires on pavement and the purring whir of an electric motor as it powers the vehicle.

State of play: Dodge has had enough.

The Stellantis brand is debuting what it's dubbed a "Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust" system in the new 670-horsepower 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona — the first EV version of the Charger muscle car.

The system replicates the deafening burble of Dodge's Hellcat V8 engine, Axios' Joann Muller reported.

How it works: It "employs a series of chambers strategically placed" under the vehicle that work "in conjunction with woofers and mid-range speakers" to generate exhaust noises, according to enthusiast site MoparInsiders, citing a patent filing.

Those noises are then "channeled through dual pipes akin to those found in internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles."

"The system utilizes a combination of digital sounds and basic filtering, with the emphasis on fine-tuning the sound in the acoustic domain rather than relying solely on digital manipulation."

The intrigue: Dodge isn't the first to realize that drivers might want fabricated engine noise.

A company called Borla Performance Industries sells an aftermarket system called Active Performance Sound that allows drivers to dial up fake engine noise for the Ford Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle.

"It's funny in one sense," Ivan Drury, analyst at car research site Edmunds, tells Axios. "Are they also going to have an aromatizer diffuse a gasoline scent? Is it going to give you a little shimmy in the morning when you start it up?"

The big picture: What EVs don't have to fake is the instant torque they deliver when you hit the accelerator, providing 0-to-60 times that are the envy of their gas-powered ancestors.

Yet the fake-noise features demonstrate how the human connection between drivers and their gas-powered vehicles is nonetheless blurred in the transition to EVs.

"When I've driven the Dodge Hellcat, there has been a sense of vibration that goes right up your chest and comes out through your heart, if you will," Rebecca Lindland, an analyst at Cars.com, tells Axios.

"I will be curious to see if these noises will incorporate some element of vibration as well."

Friction point: Many people who live and work near roads generally liked the idea that the EV revolution would make streets quieter.

How will they react to entirely artificial noise?

"The driver" of a sports car like the Charger "wants what they want — loud, noisy," Drury says. "Everyone else doesn't want to hear that."

Yes, but: Pedestrian safety advocates have been concerned for years about EVs because they're harder to hear coming, which is especially dangerous for anyone who is visually impaired.

That's why the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration implemented a new rule in 2022 requiring EVs and hybrids to emit safety noises when they go below 18.6 mph.

"Pedestrians are at a higher likelihood of being struck by a hybrid vehicle than an ICE vehicle," Ian Reagan, a research scientist at the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, tells Axios. "It's an ethical no-brainer that the sound needs to be added to the vehicle for the visually impaired."

The bottom line: EVs are still a lot quieter than gas-powered vehicles — unless they're emitting fake noise meant to trick people into believing they're something that they aren't.