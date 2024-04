Share on email (opens in new window)

Trump and DeSantis in 2020. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis met Sunday morning in Miami, according to a source familiar. Why it matters: DeSantis is a prodigious fundraiser and Trump badly needs the cash in the general election against President Biden.

The Washington Post was first to report on the meeting.

DeSantis endorsed Trump in January after exiting the 2024 GOP primaries.

But just a few days later, DeSantis offered a string of criticisms of the former president, including:

Hammered Trump's handling of COVID.

Said he'd spoken to many Iowa conservatives who couldn't bring themselves to vote again for Trump.

Said the media had propped up the "juggernaut" Trump in the primary and would flip on him.

Neither side immediately commented on the news.