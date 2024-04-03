Trump, RNC report raising $65.6 million in March

The Republican National Committee (RNC) and former President Trump brought in a combined $65.6 million in March and ended the month with over $93.1 million cash on hand, the groups said Wednesday. Why it matters: The cash on hand total is more than double what Trump and the RNC ended February with ($44.8 million), as they seek to close the fundraising gap with President Biden and the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

The Biden campaign and DNC ended February with $97.5 million on hand, more than twice as much as the Trump campaign and RNC reported at the time.

Driving the news: "Our campaign, working together with the RNC, has been steadily ramping up our fundraising efforts, and our March numbers are a testament to the overwhelming support for President Trump by voters all across the spectrum," senior advisor to the Trump campaign Susie Wiles said in the Wednesday announcement.

State of play: The Biden campaign and DNC have not yet announced their March fundraising numbers — and both campaigns' official numbers aren't due with the Federal Election Commission until later this month.

Biden has continued to fundraise aggressively. His campaign announced that last month's star-studded Radio City fundraiser with former Presidents Obama and Clinton raised over $25 million.

More than a third of the total came from grassroots donors, meaning those who gave under $200.

What they're saying: The Biden campaign slammed Trump's fundraising strategy and said that he "continues to struggle with the kind of grassroots donors who are powering our campaign."

"Trump is spending what money he does have on everything but reaching out to the voters – and it's obvious he doesn't have the infrastructure, the donor base, or the broad appeal to win this election," Ammar Moussa, Biden campaign rapid response director, said in a statement.

The Biden campaign has taunted Trump over the cash deficit, which has been fueled in part by the former president's mountain of legal troubles.

What to watch: Trump is scheduled to host a fundraiser on Saturday at Mar-a-Lago, where he is hoping to raise at least $33 million.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with a statement from the Biden campaign.