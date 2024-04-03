Trump, RNC report raising $65.6 million in March
The Republican National Committee (RNC) and former President Trump brought in a combined $65.6 million in March and ended the month with over $93.1 million cash on hand, the groups said Wednesday.
Why it matters: The cash on hand total is more than double what Trump and the RNC ended February with ($44.8 million), as they seek to close the fundraising gap with President Biden and the Democratic National Committee (DNC).
- The Biden campaign and DNC ended February with $97.5 million on hand, more than twice as much as the Trump campaign and RNC reported at the time.
Driving the news: "Our campaign, working together with the RNC, has been steadily ramping up our fundraising efforts, and our March numbers are a testament to the overwhelming support for President Trump by voters all across the spectrum," senior advisor to the Trump campaign Susie Wiles said in the Wednesday announcement.
State of play: The Biden campaign and DNC have not yet announced their March fundraising numbers — and both campaigns' official numbers aren't due with the Federal Election Commission until later this month.
- Biden has continued to fundraise aggressively. His campaign announced that last month's star-studded Radio City fundraiser with former Presidents Obama and Clinton raised over $25 million.
- More than a third of the total came from grassroots donors, meaning those who gave under $200.
What they're saying: The Biden campaign slammed Trump's fundraising strategy and said that he "continues to struggle with the kind of grassroots donors who are powering our campaign."
- "Trump is spending what money he does have on everything but reaching out to the voters – and it's obvious he doesn't have the infrastructure, the donor base, or the broad appeal to win this election," Ammar Moussa, Biden campaign rapid response director, said in a statement.
- The Biden campaign has taunted Trump over the cash deficit, which has been fueled in part by the former president's mountain of legal troubles.
What to watch: Trump is scheduled to host a fundraiser on Saturday at Mar-a-Lago, where he is hoping to raise at least $33 million.
Editor's note: This story has been updated with a statement from the Biden campaign.