Many of the seismic societal shifts that took root in 2020 — a year of unprecedented disruptions to American health, wealth and civil harmony — are in the process of being partially or fully reversed. Why it matters: The head-spinning snapbacks reflect a society still struggling to find its footing — and learn the right lessons — after a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, nationwide racial unrest, and one of the most divisive elections in U.S. history.

Driving the news: In recent weeks, employers have cracked down on workplace protests against Israel's war in Gaza — a remarkable shift from 2020, when Corporate America embraced activism and aligned with the Black Lives Matter movement.

"This is a business, and not a place ... to fight over disruptive issues or debate politics," Google CEO Sundar Pichai warned in a note to staff last week after the tech giant fired more than 50 protesting employees.

The big picture: Across politics, business, education and the economy, a number of the sudden, radical shifts we experienced in 2020 have proven short-lived.

1. DEI: America's racial justice reckoning after the police murder of George Floyd in 2020 led many organizations to hire diversity officers and invest heavily in efforts to address racial inequality.

Over the past two years, conservatives have waged a remarkably successful war against those initiatives — prompting many companies to cut DEI funding and drop racial justice as a talking point.

2. Policing: Amid the 2020 protests and calls to defund the police, a number of cities cut their law enforcement budgets.

The next year, many of those cities — including New York, Los Angeles, Denver and Dallas — restored and even increased police funding in response to surging violent crime.

Police reforms are now being rolled back in cities and states across the country, with "defund the police" shifting from a progressive slogan to a Republican weapon that very few Democrats align with.

3. Immigration: During his 2020 campaign, President Biden cast former President Trump's harsh border policies as part of a "battle for the soul of the country" that inspired his decision to run.

Amid a record wave of migrants illegally crossing the border over the last several years, Biden is now considering a dramatic executive order that would impose Trump-like restrictions on asylum-seekers.

Half of Americans — including 42% of Democrats — say they'd support mass deportations of undocumented immigrants, according to an Axios Vibes survey by The Harris Poll released Thursday.

4. Work from home: Many companies that embraced permanent remote work during the pandemic changed their attitudes and instituted return-to-office policies, as executives lamented a loss of creativity and collaboration.

Most American downtowns saw a bump in visitor activity between March 2023 and February 2024, indicating that struggling cities are finally recovering — albeit slowly — from the pandemic.

5. Standardized testing: In recent months, Harvard, Yale, Brown and Dartmouth all reinstated standardized tests requirements for admission after dropping them during the pandemic.

While universities originally nixed the requirements out of necessity to prevent in-person gathering, the policies were bolstered by arguments that the exams perpetuated economic inequality.

The other side: Plenty of pandemic novelties — including the COVID-19 virus itself — are here to stay. Americans continue to spend heavily on home delivery, for example, even with the era of lockdowns long behind us.

Between the lines: Many of 2020's major societal shifts were facilitated and cheered by liberal-leaning Americans.