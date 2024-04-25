Visitors are returning to most — but not all — of America's downtowns

Data: University of Toronto; Note: Downtown defined as the central location with the highest concentration of employment in each metro area; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios Most American downtowns saw a bump in visitor activity between March 2023 and February 2024, per new University of Toronto data. Why it matters: The updated figures are one way to understand which cities are recovering and which are still struggling after the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

How it works: Researchers at the University of Toronto's School of Cities are using anonymized mobile device location data to estimate visitor activity in the downtown areas of dozens of North American cities.

They define "downtown" as the location in each metro area with the highest job concentration.

The big picture: By and large, downtowns are recovering nicely — if slowly.

"Fifty downtowns are in an upward trajectory, while just 14 are trending downwards," per the researchers' latest update, which counts some Canadian cities.

Between the lines: Many of the cities with relatively high recovery rates over this latest period had struggled in past years.

"In other words, their recovery may now be converging with the downtowns that largely recovered in 2023," the researchers write.

Zoom in: Cities tended to benefit from a summertime activity bump that faded as colder temperatures arrived this past winter.

That said, some stayed above their March 2023 baseline even into the fall and winter months, "suggesting gradual recovery," per the researchers.

Others, however, fell below their March figures — a sign of "stagnating recovery."

Winners: Minneapolis (+45.3% change in visitors between March 2023 and February 2024), Chicago (+35.5%) and Louisville (+32.5%).

Losers: San Francisco (-21.6%), San Antonio (-17.5%) and Fort Worth (-9.4%).

💬 Our thought bubble: While city officials, business leaders and so on would no doubt prefer to have a vibrant city center, the pandemic sparked lots of interesting and valuable activity in many cities' outer neighborhoods.

The bottom line: It'll take more time for America's cities to fully recover — and some may never get back to their pre-pandemic figures.