New era for college athletes

The NCAA's adoption of NIL has dramatically changed the college sports landscape, allowing students to make millions off of their "name, image and likeness" (NIL) through brand deals and sponsorships, Axios' Erin Doherty writes.

Yes, but: Brands, athletes and coaches are still working to navigate the new landscape, said Cori Close, UCLA Bruins head coach.

"Brands don't quite know how to enter into this NIL space and I think there's incredible potential," Close told Bird at The Business of Women's Sports Summit.

Zoom out: For agents representing young female athletes, the goal should be to protect the name, image and likeness of their stars, not exploit it, said Fara Lef, chief operating officer at Klutch Sports Group and a partner at the United Talent Agency.

Memorabilia and merchandise are two opportunities that help college athletes authentically preserve their identities, Lef and SMAC Entertainment co-founder and CEO Constance Schwartz-Morini agreed on stage.

What to watch: There's a reason college women's sports are often outpacing their male counterparts with NIL deals, Lef said