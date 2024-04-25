How Kim Kardashian became a champion for criminal justice reform

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Entrepreneur Kim Kardashian attends a criminal justice roundtable with Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House on April 25. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian, known for her reality TV stardom and business pursuits, has been expanding her influence in recent years into another arena: criminal justice activism. Why it matters: Kardashian has now taken the cause to the White House during an election year multiple times.

She is visiting the White House Thursday for a roundtable on criminal justice reform with Vice President Kamala Harris, Axios first reported.

Four of the 16 people granted clemency by President Biden's administration earlier this week will also participate.

Kardashian previously expressed outspoken support for some of former President Trump's reforms, praising them during the 2020 election campaign.

State of play: Kardashian became a vocal activist for criminal justice reform via meetings with policymakers, a podcast and a documentary — mostly spotlighting individual cases.

"I wish I had paid attention sooner," Kardashian told Time in 2020.

She said she doesn't view prison reform as political.

Flashback: Trump commuted the sentence of Alice Johnson, a 63-year-old woman serving a life sentence without parole for a nonviolent drug offense, in 2018, following pressure from his meeting with Kardashian on the case.

Jared Kushner, former White House senior adviser and Trump's son-in-law, led an effort to highlight prison reform, which focused on nonviolent offenders.

Zoom out: "Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project," a documentary, was released in 2020 and focused on Kardashian's advocacy in individual cases, including Johnson's.

The documentary shows Kardashian's care for reform based on the emotional nature of individual cases, Variety critic Daniel D'Addario wrote in 2020.

"It's obviously not sustainable to alleviate the mass crowding of America's prisons solely by appealing for clemency for specific prisoners," D'Addario wrote.

Go deeper: Scoop: Harris to host Kim Kardashian at White House to highlight Biden pardons

Editor's note: This story has been updated with a new photo.