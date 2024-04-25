Top House progressives fight back in campus messaging wars

Why it matters: At least ten pro-Israel lawmakers have gone to Columbia University this week to blast protesters and the college's administration over alleged antisemitic incidents.
House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) was the latest to visit Columbia on Wednesday, calling for the college's president, Minouche Shafik, to resign and suggesting President Biden should consider sending in the National Guard.
More is yet to come: Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), a member of the progressive Squad, "plans to speak with student organizers this week," her office told Axios.
Omar, who previously visited the University of Minnesota on Tuesday, criticized Johnson for his Columbia visit in an MSNBC interview, accusing him of trying to "stir up, really, more anger and hate, and endanger the lives of young people."