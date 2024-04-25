Scoop: House members warned not to block online critics

The House of Representatives' top lawyer is warning members that they "should rarely, if ever" block accounts on social media, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The new guidance comes in response to a pair of recent Supreme Court rulings that laid out circumstances in which it is unconstitutional for public officials to block their social media detractors.

Driving the news: In an email to congressional offices obtained by Axios, House general counsel Matthew Berry said his office is updating its guidance around the moderation of official social media accounts.

"When a government official creates a forum on social media that allows for the public to comment, it can create significant First Amendment issues if a user is blocked or comments are deleted or hidden," Berry wrote.

He warned there "is a risk of lawsuits for blocking and moderating on official social media accounts."

Zoom in: Berry offered four key takeaways from the new guidance.

Congressional accounts should post clear guidance on their comment moderation policies.

The accounts should "never block users or moderate comments based on viewpoint."

Social media platforms' built-in moderation tools may be used "in an appropriate manner," as opposed to staffers moderating comments manually.

And finally, he wrote, "blocking accounts creates substantial legal risk and should rarely, if ever, occur."

Zoom out: The new guidance comes as Congress, often slower to catch up to technological advancement than other sectors, is trying to navigate a rapidly developing technological environment.