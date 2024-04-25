Dye your hair... like Velveeta!

Actress Julia Fox, best known for the 2019 film "Uncut Gems," partnered with Kraft Heinz to introduce "Velveeta Gold" hair color. Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Want your hair to look cheesy? Velveeta's new hair dye mimics the hue of the highly meltable and shelf-stable cheese product.
Why it matters: The latest trend in food marketing is to come out with limited-time products that grab our attention — like an ankle holster for your Pringles.
Driving the news: Velveeta, a brand founded in 1918, has been introducing weird cheese-adjacent products in an effort to seem less stodgy.
Zoom out: It's all part of a 3-year-old branding campaign called "La Dolce Velveeta" that's meant to bring younger consumers into the Velveeta fold.
What they're saying: "YES, I bought the CHEESE POLISH," wrote an Instagrammer who goes by GingerlyPolished.
The bottom line: In an era when pink, green and blue hair highlights are now office-proper, try not to stare if the person in the next cubicle goes Velveeta Gold.