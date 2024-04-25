"Dora the Explorer," children's cartoon staple of the 2000s, is back

"Dora the Explorer" Photo courtesy of Paramount+
The new "Dora the Explorer" series has been renewed for a second season.
Why it matters: Dora debuted in 2000 as the first Latina leading character in a children's show. Since then, the number of Latinos in the U.S. has soared by 80%, from 35.3 million to nearly 64 million — and they've become more diverse as well.
Zoom in: "Dora the Explorer" was rebooted as a Paramount+ series that went on air earlier this month.
What they're saying: Dora's specific ethnic identity is really important as the the share of Latinos from diverse backgrounds has soared, Herles tells Axios Latino.
