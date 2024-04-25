"Dora the Explorer," children's cartoon staple of the 2000s, is back

The new "Dora the Explorer" series has been renewed for a second season. Why it matters: Dora debuted in 2000 as the first Latina leading character in a children's show. Since then, the number of Latinos in the U.S. has soared by 80%, from 35.3 million to nearly 64 million — and they've become more diverse as well.

The latest iteration of Dora leans into that diversity — her mother is Peruvian and her father is Cuban and Mexican. The original Dora was pan-ethnic.

Zoom in: "Dora the Explorer" was rebooted as a Paramount+ series that went on air earlier this month.

The new Dora is voiced by Diana Zermeño and the character's mother is voiced by the original Dora, Kathleen Herles.

With the exception of a few shows on PBS Kids, Latinos are still underrepresented in animation, making Dora's return to the screen significant.

What they're saying: Dora's specific ethnic identity is really important as the the share of Latinos from diverse backgrounds has soared, Herles tells Axios Latino.

"I think it's really smart how the show has been represented and how they're representing the Latino community throughout the years," Herles says.

"I really think reintroducing the show now too is so important and I think people are going to fall in love with Dora all over again and they're going to love it," she adds.

