McConnell targets Tucker Carlson over Ukraine

US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference ahead of a vote on a foreign aid package

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference ahead of a vote on a foreign aid package. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) attacked former Fox News host Tucker Carlson for the "demonization of Ukraine."

Why it matters: McConnell has been one of the fiercest defenders of the U.S.'s continued assistance to Ukraine, despite waning support among Republicans for more aid.

  • McConnell said during a press briefing Tuesday afternoon that he thought Carlson "ended up where he should have been all along, which is interviewing Vladimir Putin."
  • "He had an enormous audience, which convinced a lot of rank and file Republicans that maybe this was a mistake," McConnell added.

Between the lines: It's not the first time McConnell has publicly criticized Carlson, also blasting the anchor for his coverage of the January 6th riot at the capitol.

  • Carlson interviewed the Russian president earlier this year for his Tucker Carlson Network.
  • Carlson, who was ousted from Fox last April, declined to comment.
