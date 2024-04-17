Senate squashes historic impeachment charges against Mayorkas

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies at a budget hearing at Capitol Hill on April 16, 2024. Photo: Julia Nikhinson/AFP via Getty Images

Senate Democrats on Wednesday squashed impeachment charges against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, a swift end to the GOP's attempt to oust him. Why it matters: Killing the charges without a full trial highlights how Democrats saw the impeachment as political theater, but Republicans argue it sets a dangerous precedent.

Senators voted along party lines to rule the articles of impeachment unconstitutional for not meeting the standard of high crimes and misdemeanors.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) voted present on the first article, rather than joining with the rest of her Republican colleagues who voted against the articles being unconstitutional.

Both impeachment articles were declared unconstitutional by a vote of 51 to 48 and 51 to 49.

The big picture: Republicans have made border security and immigration their top campaign issue this year, and dismissing the impeachment effort was a tough vote for Democrats who are facing competitive races to keep their seats in November.

Sens. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Bob Casey (D-Pa.) all voted against the impeachment effort despite facing reelection.

Catch up quick: The House made Mayorkas the first cabinet official to be impeached in over 150 years in February.

The impeachment articles charged Mayorkas with breach of public trust and failing to uphold U.S. laws.

But Democrats argued Mayorkas was impeached because of policy disputes and not any high crimes or misdemeanors.

Between the lines: An effort to reach a deal to allow Republicans time to debate the articles of impeachment before the motion to dismiss fell apart, with Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) objecting.