Senate squashes historic impeachment charges against Mayorkas

Senators voted along party lines to rule the articles of impeachment unconstitutional for not meeting the standard of high crimes and misdemeanors.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) voted present on the first article, rather than joining with the rest of her Republican colleagues who voted against the articles being unconstitutional.
Both impeachment articles were declared unconstitutional by a vote of 51 to 48 and 51 to 49.
The big picture: Republicans have made border security and immigration their top campaign issue this year, and dismissing the impeachment effort was a tough vote for Democrats who are facing competitive races to keep their seats in November.
Sens. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Bob Casey (D-Pa.) all voted against the impeachment effort despite facing reelection.