Beta Technologies' "Charge Cube" gets big safety thumbs-up

Electric aircraft maker Beta Technologies' "Charge Cube" is now UL certified. Why it matters: UL certification, a widely accepted badge of safety, is granted only after extensive testing.

Catch up fast: Beta's Charge Cube is designed to quickly and efficiently recharge electric aircraft, plus electrified airport ground vehicles.

It's got a 50-foot cord and uses CCS connectors, which are being adopted as the standard in electric aviation — even as automakers switch to Tesla's rival design.

What they're saying: "To receive this certification from a nationally recognized lab like UL validates what all of us in this industry are working toward," Chip Palombini, Beta's head of charge product, said in a statement.

"It demonstrates that the technology is ready for the market, and our growing list of customers proves that the market is ready for this technology."

By the numbers: Beta's chargers have been installed at more than 20 airports nationwide, the company says, with 50-plus more "airports, heliports and vertiports in development."

💬 Alex's thought bubble: Beta is also developing a pair of next-gen electric aircraft, but Tesla has shown there's a potentially lucrative business in supplying not just electric vehicles, but also the infrastructure to keep them running.