Angel Reese, Aaliyah Edwards, Kamilla Cardoso and Caitlin Clark are all expected to be drafted into the WNBA on Monday. Photo: Getty Images.

Monday evening's WNBA draft will determine where collegiate stars like Iowa guard Caitlin Clark and LSU forward Angel Reese will land in their first seasons as pros. Why this matters: While they've been celebrated at the college level, it's unclear how Clark and Reese will perform in the WNBA.

Between the lines: The current college landscape is packed with young generational talent — like the freshmen that led Dawn Staley's squad to the national championship — but only those at least 22 years old can be drafted.

Zoom in: ESPN will broadcast the draft from Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York at 7:30pm ET. Fans can stream it on ESPN+ or fuboTV.

Here is the draft order for the first-round:

1. Indiana Fever

2. Los Angeles Sparks

3. Chicago Sky

4. Los Angeles Sparks (via Seattle)

5. Dallas Wings (via Chicago)

6. Washington Mystics

7. Minnesota Lynx

8. Chicago Sky (via Atlanta

9. Dallas Wings

10. Connecticut Sun

11. New York Liberty

12. Atlanta Dream (via Las Vegas)

Analis' thought bubble: Clark, the Naismith Player of the Year, is coming off the board first, South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso will go before Stanford's Cameron Brink, and Reese will also go in the top 5, closely followed by UConn's forward Aaliyah Edwards.

What's next: The season begins May 3.

Worthy of your time: The reigning back-to-back WNBA champions sold out their season ticket allotment in March, making them the first team in league history to do so.

