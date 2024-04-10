Former Trump exec Weisselberg sentenced to 5 months in jail for lying under oath

Allen Weisselberg arrives for sentencing at Manhattan Criminal Court on April 10 in New York City. Photo: Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images

Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg was sentenced Wednesday to five months in jail for lying under oath during the New York civil fraud investigation involving former President Trump and others, multiple outlets reported. Why it matters: The sentencing comes just over a month after Weisselberg pleaded guilty to two perjury counts. He will now serve a second stint in jail.

State of play: Weisselberg's conviction Wednesday was connected to an interview he gave to the New York attorney general's office in the lead up to the civil fraud case.

He will serve his sentence in New York City's Rikers Island jail complex.

Weisselberg had also been charged with three additional counts of perjury, but he avoided pleading guilty to those counts under the terms of the plea deal.

"Allen Weisselberg accepted responsibility for his conduct and now looks forward to the end of this life-altering experience and to returning to his family and his retirement," Seth Rosenberg, Weisselberg's lawyer, told Axios in a statement Wednesday.

Flashback: In 2022, Weisselberg pleaded guilty in a tax fraud case against the Trump Organization and was sentenced to serve five months.

He was released from jail in April 2023, having also served his previous sentence on Rikers Island.

Zoom out: Weisselberg worked for the Trump family for nearly 50 years, having begun working for Fred Trump, Donald Trump's father, in the 1970s.

Weisselberg was given a $2 million severance deal after he left the Trump Organization in 2022.

The organization continues to pay his legal bills, per AP.

The big picture: New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit against Trump and associates in 2022 over decades of financial fraud.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details and developments.