The Connecticut Huskies celebrate beating the Purdue Boilermakers and winning the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship game at State Farm Stadium on Monday, April 8, in Glendale, Arizona. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

UConn Huskies beat the Purdue Boilermakers 75-60 to win their second consecutive NCAA title. Why it matters: The Huskies are the first repeat champions in college basketball since Florida in 2007, and it's the school's sixth national title.

Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley celebrates the team's NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship win on April 8. Photo: Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The Connecticut Huskies celebrate during the trophy ceremony after beating the Boilermakers on April 8. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Hurley celebrates after the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship game on April 8. Photo: Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Stephon Castle, #5 of Connecticut, shoots the ball during the second half of the game against Purdue on April 8. Photo:Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Myles Colvin, #5 of the Boilermakers, shoots the ball during the second half in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship game on April 8. Photo: Jack Dempsey/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Tristen Newton, #2 of the Huskies, attempts a shot while being guarded by Zach Edey, #15 of the Boilermakers, in the second half during the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship game on April 8. Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Edey rebounds the ball with Mason Gillis, #0 of the Boilermakers, during the second half of thee championship game on April 8. Photo: Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Samson Johnson, #35 of Connecticut, dunks the ball in the second half against Purdue during the championship game on April 8. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Trey Kaufman-Renn, #4 of the Boilermakers, attempts a shot while being guarded by Stephon Castle, #5 of the Huskies, in the first half during of the championship game on April 8. Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Edey dunks the ball over Donovan Clingan, #32 of the Connecticut Huskies, during the first half of the championship game on April 8. Photo: Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more photos.