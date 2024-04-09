Michigan school shooters' parents get up to 15 years in prison in landmark case

James and Jennifer Crumbley sit in court on April 9 in Pontiac, Michigan. Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

The parents of a convicted Michigan school shooter were sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison Tuesday on involuntary manslaughter charges. Why it matters: James and Jennifer Crumbley are the first parents in the U.S. to be held criminally responsible for a mass shooting committed by their child.

Catch up fast: Their son, Ethan Crumbley, killed four students and wounded seven others in a 2021 shooting at Oxford High School in Oakland County, Michigan.

He pleaded guilty to all charges in 2022 and was sentenced to life in prison without parole last December.

His parents each pleaded not guilty in 2021 to four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Both parents were in jail for over two years awaiting trial because they couldn't afford bond.

Both James and Jennifer Crumbley were found guilty of involuntary manslaughter at separate trials earlier this year.

The big picture: The sentencing hearing Tuesday marked the first time the parents have seen each other since last fall and brought them face-to-face with the families of the victims killed by their son, NBC News reported.

Both Jennifer and James Crumbley were sentenced with credit for more than two years already served.

Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Matthews said the sentences were in the "best interest of justice, and are reasonable and proportionate to the seriousness of the matter."

Matthews also instructed both Crumbleys to make no contact with the families of the victims.

Involuntary manslaughter charges carry a maximum prison term of 15 years in the state of Michigan, per the New York Times.

What they're saying: Families of those killed in the shooting read victim impact statements ahead of the sentencing.

Nicole Beausoleil, the mother of 17-year-old victim Madisyn Baldwin, told the court Tuesday that the Crumbleys "took the right away for me to be a mother."

"Not only did your son kill my daughter, but you both did as well. The words 'involuntary' should not be a part of your offense," she added, asking the judge to bestow the maximum sentence.

Craig Shilling, who lost his 17-year-old son Justin Shilling in the shooting, told the Crumbleys that "the blood of our children is on your hands too."

The other side: In a statement to the court ahead of her sentencing, Jennifer Crumbley spoke of the "anguish and shame I carry knowing what my son did."

She expressed her "deepest sorrows for the families" of the victims but defended her and her husband, saying, "we were good parents."

James Crumbley also addressed the court, saying he couldn't "imagine the pain and agony" experienced by the victims' families.

"I cannot express how much I wish that I had known what was going on with him or what was going to happen, because I absolutely would have done a lot of things differently," he added, referencing his son.

State of play: Prosecutors in Michigan's Oakland County requested in a sentencing memo last week that the Crumbleys be sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison each, per NBC News.

Both of the Crumbleys' lawyers had asked the judge to take into account the more than two years they have already spent in jail.

Flashback: Days before the 2021 shooting, school administrators contacted Crumbley's parents after a teacher caught Ethan searching for ammunition on his phone during class.

On the day of the shooting, a teacher found a drawing by Ethan with a figure of a gun and a person who was shot. His parents were contacted again and advised to take their son home, which they declined to do.

Prosecutors have argued that "tragically simple actions" by both parents could have prevented the shooting, per AP.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with the latest.