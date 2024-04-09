Michigan school shooters' parents get up to 15 years in prison in landmark case
The parents of a convicted Michigan school shooter were sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison Tuesday on involuntary manslaughter charges.
Why it matters: James and Jennifer Crumbley are the first parents in the U.S. to be held criminally responsible for a mass shooting committed by their child.
Catch up fast: Their son, Ethan Crumbley, killed four students and wounded seven others in a 2021 shooting at Oxford High School in Oakland County, Michigan.
- He pleaded guilty to all charges in 2022 and was sentenced to life in prison without parole last December.
- His parents each pleaded not guilty in 2021 to four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Both parents were in jail for over two years awaiting trial because they couldn't afford bond.
- Both James and Jennifer Crumbley were found guilty of involuntary manslaughter at separate trials earlier this year.
The big picture: The sentencing hearing Tuesday marked the first time the parents have seen each other since last fall and brought them face-to-face with the families of the victims killed by their son, NBC News reported.
- Both Jennifer and James Crumbley were sentenced with credit for more than two years already served.
- Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Matthews said the sentences were in the "best interest of justice, and are reasonable and proportionate to the seriousness of the matter."
- Matthews also instructed both Crumbleys to make no contact with the families of the victims.
- Involuntary manslaughter charges carry a maximum prison term of 15 years in the state of Michigan, per the New York Times.
What they're saying: Families of those killed in the shooting read victim impact statements ahead of the sentencing.
- Nicole Beausoleil, the mother of 17-year-old victim Madisyn Baldwin, told the court Tuesday that the Crumbleys "took the right away for me to be a mother."
- "Not only did your son kill my daughter, but you both did as well. The words 'involuntary' should not be a part of your offense," she added, asking the judge to bestow the maximum sentence.
- Craig Shilling, who lost his 17-year-old son Justin Shilling in the shooting, told the Crumbleys that "the blood of our children is on your hands too."
The other side: In a statement to the court ahead of her sentencing, Jennifer Crumbley spoke of the "anguish and shame I carry knowing what my son did."
- She expressed her "deepest sorrows for the families" of the victims but defended her and her husband, saying, "we were good parents."
- James Crumbley also addressed the court, saying he couldn't "imagine the pain and agony" experienced by the victims' families.
- "I cannot express how much I wish that I had known what was going on with him or what was going to happen, because I absolutely would have done a lot of things differently," he added, referencing his son.
State of play: Prosecutors in Michigan's Oakland County requested in a sentencing memo last week that the Crumbleys be sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison each, per NBC News.
- Both of the Crumbleys' lawyers had asked the judge to take into account the more than two years they have already spent in jail.
Flashback: Days before the 2021 shooting, school administrators contacted Crumbley's parents after a teacher caught Ethan searching for ammunition on his phone during class.
- On the day of the shooting, a teacher found a drawing by Ethan with a figure of a gun and a person who was shot. His parents were contacted again and advised to take their son home, which they declined to do.
- Prosecutors have argued that "tragically simple actions" by both parents could have prevented the shooting, per AP.
