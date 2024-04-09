Media veteran Campbell Brown is joining TollBit as a senior adviser, Brown told Axios. The startup is building a marketplace between AI companies and media outlets. Why it matters: Brown was highly sought after following her exit from Meta last year, given her experience brokering news partnerships.

Sources told Axios she was in discussions with OpenAI and other firms after her exit.

Brown would not comment on other opportunities she considered, but said she ultimately landed on TollBit "because I believe this is the right solution."

How it works: TollBit is building a marketplace that connects AI bots and scrapers to publishers' verified content for a dynamic fee that it helps both sides set.

Its model is meant to give AI companies the data they need to power real-time information for various large-language models, in addition to training their algorithms.

Brown will be responsible for overseeing TollBit's partnership efforts, focusing on media and tech companies.

The Boston-based startup recently raised $7 million in pre-seed and seed funding from several prominent media and tech investors, Axios' Dan Primack reported.

Zoom out: "We have to coalesce around an impartial marketplace. It's the only way to ensure the flow of accurate, reliable information across the internet," Brown said.

"Having had a foot in both media and tech, I really see this as a win for both sides," she added.

Before leading news and media partnerships at Meta, Brown was an Emmy award-winning journalist and anchor for CNN and NBC. She co-founded The 74, a nonprofit news company focused on education.

The big picture: AI firms are scrambling to broker deals with news firms on their terms while traditional copyright laws are tested in courts.

ChatGPT parent OpenAI has led the charge, striking multimillion-dollar deals with Axel Springer, the Associated Press and others.

The New York Times sued OpenAI and Microsoft for copyright infringement last year, setting the stage for a high-profile legal battle that could set a precedent for how news companies are compensated by AI firms for the use of their content.

The bottom line: "This is one of the most consequential and urgent challenges that websites and publishers are facing," Brown said.