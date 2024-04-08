Tesla settled a lawsuit concerning the 2018 crash death of an Apple engineer in Northern California, court documents showed Monday. The big picture: The case that was set to go to trial this week would have brought scrutiny to Tesla's Autopilot that CEO Elon Musk sees as a key part of the electric vehicle company's EV charging standard, and he's offered to license the driver assistance system to other car companies.

Tesla faces several lawsuits concerning Autopilot, but this case appears to be the first time the company has settled a case related to its semi-autonomous driving software.

Zoom in: The details of the settlement in regards to the death of 38-year-old Walter Huang were not revealed in the filings confirming the settlement in state court in San Jose, California.

Context: The lawsuit alleged that Tesla's Autopilot was defective and caused the death of Huang, who was from Foster City, California.

Tesla said the father of two was distracted when his 2017 Tesla Model X hit a highway barrier in Mountain View, California, some 39 miles southeast of San Francisco.

Zoom out: A National Transportation Safety Board investigation found probable causes of the crash were Autopilot and "the driver's lack of response due to distraction likely" from a cellphone game and "overreliance on the Autopilot partial driving system."

Representatives for Tesla and also the law firm representing Huang's family did not immediately respond to Axios' requests for comment.

Flashback: Musk announced in a May 2022 post to X, then known as Twitter, on Tesla: "We will never surrender/settle an unjust case against us, even if we will probably lose."

Between the lines: "It is striking to me that Tesla decided to go this far publicly and then settle," said Bryant Walker Smith, a law professor at the University of South Carolina with expertise in autonomous vehicle law, per Reuters.

"What this does do, though, is it says to other attorneys, we might settle. We might not always fight it. That is the signal."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with further context and comment from professor Bryant Walker Smith.