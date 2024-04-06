Apr 6, 2024 - World
In photos: Famine looms in Gaza after six months of war
Sunday marks six months since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing some 1,200 people and taking more than 240 others hostage — of which over 130 remain in captivity.
- The Palestinian death toll from the Israel-Hamas war is over 32,000. Among those killed in Gaza are 196 aid workers, including seven World Central Kitchen workers who died in an Israeli air strike last Monday.
The big picture: Relations between President Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continue to be tense over the death of the WCK workers.
- The attack has led to the United Arab Emirates and groups including Anera and Project Hope to halt aid to Gaza until the safety of aid workers can be guaranteed, as U.N. officials warn the threat of famine there is imminent.
