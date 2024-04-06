Skip to main content
Apr 6, 2024 - World

In photos: Famine looms in Gaza after six months of war

Palestinians run along a street as humanitarian aid is airdropped in Gaza City.

Palestinians run along a street as humanitarian aid is airdropped in Gaza City on March 1. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Sunday marks six months since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing some 1,200 people and taking more than 240 others hostage — of which over 130 remain in captivity.

  • The Palestinian death toll from the Israel-Hamas war is over 32,000. Among those killed in Gaza are 196 aid workers, including seven World Central Kitchen workers who died in an Israeli air strike last Monday.

The big picture: Relations between President Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continue to be tense over the death of the WCK workers.

A man wearing a bloodied shirt and bandage on his head looking up at the sky in front of a damaged car.
A man inspects damage caused to homes following Israeli airstrikes on Feb. 7 in Rafah, Gaza. Photo: Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images
Palestinians standing next to a vehicle with a World Central Kitchen logo and a bombed out roof.
A World Central Kitchen vehicle in the Gaza Strip on April 4, three days after the Israeli airstrike that killed the WCK aid workers. Photo: Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images
A man holds an injured baby as he pushes through a crowd.
A Palestinian baby being taken to Kuwait Hospital for treatment after being injured in an Israeli attack on April 4. Photo: Jehad Alshrafi/Anadolu via Getty Images
An image of an extremely thin and bony boy laying on a bed exhuasted from malnutrition.
Fadi Zant, aged 9, receives treatment for malnutrition after being evacuated from northern Gaza to a field hospital in Rafah, Gaza on March 24, 2024. Photo: Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images
Children sit together holding empty pots.
Children wait to collect free food handouts in central Gaza on March 25. Photo: Ahmad Salem/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A group of Israeli protestors holding candles and signs.
Thousands of Israelis gather around the Knesset to protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, demanding an immediate hostage deal and general elections. Photo: Matan Golan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
A large group of people holding various pots and pans, reaching out and pushing for food.
Palestinians receive food rations at a donation point at a camp for internally displaced people in southern Gaza on Feb. 2. Photo: Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images

