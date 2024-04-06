In photos: Famine looms in Gaza after six months of war

Palestinians run along a street as humanitarian aid is airdropped in Gaza City on March 1. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Sunday marks six months since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing some 1,200 people and taking more than 240 others hostage — of which over 130 remain in captivity. The Palestinian death toll from the Israel-Hamas war is over 32,000. Among those killed in Gaza are 196 aid workers, including seven World Central Kitchen workers who died in an Israeli air strike last Monday.

The big picture: Relations between President Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continue to be tense over the death of the WCK workers.

The attack has led to the United Arab Emirates and groups including Anera and Project Hope to halt aid to Gaza until the safety of aid workers can be guaranteed, as U.N. officials warn the threat of famine there is imminent.

A man inspects damage caused to homes following Israeli airstrikes on Feb. 7 in Rafah, Gaza. Photo: Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images

A World Central Kitchen vehicle in the Gaza Strip on April 4, three days after the Israeli airstrike that killed the WCK aid workers. Photo: Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A Palestinian baby being taken to Kuwait Hospital for treatment after being injured in an Israeli attack on April 4. Photo: Jehad Alshrafi/Anadolu via Getty Images

Fadi Zant, aged 9, receives treatment for malnutrition after being evacuated from northern Gaza to a field hospital in Rafah, Gaza on March 24, 2024. Photo: Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images

Children wait to collect free food handouts in central Gaza on March 25. Photo: Ahmad Salem/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Thousands of Israelis gather around the Knesset to protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, demanding an immediate hostage deal and general elections. Photo: Matan Golan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Palestinians receive food rations at a donation point at a camp for internally displaced people in southern Gaza on Feb. 2. Photo: Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images

Go deeper: In photos: Ramadan in Gaza