The House is scheduled to vote next week on a measure slamming President Biden for advocating an "immediate ceasefire" in Gaza in a call with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday. Why it matters: The vote threatens to resurface the stark divisions between the pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian factions of the House Democratic caucus.

It's the latest in a series of Israel-related wedge votes House Republicans have held since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack.

Driving the news: The three-page measure introduced by Rep. Maria Salazar (R-Fla.) denounces "efforts to place one-sided pressure on Israel with respect to Gaza."

It cites a White House readout of Biden's call with Netanyahu, which said Biden ''underscored that an immediate ceasefire is essential to stabilize and improve the humanitarian situation and protect innocent civilians."

The measure also declares opposition to a U.N. Security Council resolution passed last month calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, which the U.S. abstained on rather than vetoed.

Between the lines: The measure is being brought up before the House Rules Committee, which means it will likely come to the floor under a process in which it will require only a simple majority to pass.

The bill is scheduled for a vote on Wednesday or later, according to House Majority Leader Steve Scalise's (R-La.) office.

