House to vote on rebuking Biden's call for Gaza ceasefire
The House is scheduled to vote next week on a measure slamming President Biden for advocating an "immediate ceasefire" in Gaza in a call with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday.
Why it matters: The vote threatens to resurface the stark divisions between the pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian factions of the House Democratic caucus.
- It's the latest in a series of Israel-related wedge votes House Republicans have held since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack.
Driving the news: The three-page measure introduced by Rep. Maria Salazar (R-Fla.) denounces "efforts to place one-sided pressure on Israel with respect to Gaza."
- It cites a White House readout of Biden's call with Netanyahu, which said Biden ''underscored that an immediate ceasefire is essential to stabilize and improve the humanitarian situation and protect innocent civilians."
- The measure also declares opposition to a U.N. Security Council resolution passed last month calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, which the U.S. abstained on rather than vetoed.
Between the lines: The measure is being brought up before the House Rules Committee, which means it will likely come to the floor under a process in which it will require only a simple majority to pass.
- The bill is scheduled for a vote on Wednesday or later, according to House Majority Leader Steve Scalise's (R-La.) office.
