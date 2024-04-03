Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Green Bay, Wisconsin, US, on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Photo: Daniel Steinle/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin — Former President Trump at a Tuesday night rally in Wisconsin said he wants Election Day this year to be called "Christian visibility day." Why it matters: It comes as Republicans criticize the Biden White House for recognizing Transgender Day of Visibility — which happened to fall on Easter Sunday this year.

What we're watching: "Such total disrespect to Christians, and Nov. 5 is going to be called something else," Trump declared at the rally.

"You know what it's going to be called? Christian visibility day, when Christians turn out in numbers that nobody has ever seen before," Trump said.

His supporters — who queued in a half mile long line in hail and freezing temperatures — shouted their approval.

The big picture: Trump has ramped up his religious messaging in recent weeks, appealing to Christian conservatives who see him as a flawed — but effective — champion of their movement.

"We must make America pray again," said Trump, who encouraged supporters to buy a $60 bible and counts MAGA pastors as some of his most loyal backers.

For the record: Members of Congress are more Christian — and more religious — than the American public by wide margins, according to an analysis of data reviewed by Axios last year.

Americans increasingly are calling themselves "unaffiliated" with any religion — or rejecting religion altogether — at a time when influential Republicans are leaning into Christian nationalism to shape public policies, a new survey finds

The other side: "Sadly, it's unsurprising politicians are seeking to divide and weaken our country with cruel, hateful, and dishonest rhetoric," White House spokesperson Andrew Bates has said of Republicans' attacks this weekend.

Zoom out: In his first visit to the contested swing state in two years, Trump also spent significant time discussing immigration, promising the "largest deportation in American history" of undocumented immigrants.