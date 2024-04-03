N.Y. judge denies Trump's bid to delay hush money trial
A Manhattan judge on Wednesday denied former President Trump's attempt to delay the start of his New York hush money trial, court records show.
Why it matters: The presumptive GOP presidential nominee had asked to delay the trial — set for April 15 — until the Supreme Court rules on his presidential immunity claims.
Zoom in: Judge Juan Merchan wrote in his Wednesday decision that Trump had "myriad opportunities to raise the claim of presidential immunity well before March 7, 2024."
- "Defendant's motion is DENIED in its entirety as untimely," Merchan wrote.
Catch up quick: Trump and his legal team have repeatedly argued that he has absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for actions performed within the "outer perimeter" of the president's official duties.
- In March, Trump's legal team asked Merchan to postpone the hush money trial until after the U.S. Supreme Court decides on the immunity claim.
- The nation's highest court is set to hear oral arguments for the case on April 25.
Between the lines: Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in a Manhattan criminal court related to alleged hush money payments made in 2016.
- He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and has denied any wrongdoing.
Zoom out: The New York case — the first of his four criminal cases to go to trial — is possibly the only one to see a decision before the 2024 presidential race.
- It is considered the weakest of the indictments against him.
Representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment Wednesday.