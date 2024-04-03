N.Y. judge denies Trump's bid to delay hush money trial

Former President Trump appears in New York City on March 25. Photo: Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

A Manhattan judge on Wednesday denied former President Trump's attempt to delay the start of his New York hush money trial, court records show. Why it matters: The presumptive GOP presidential nominee had asked to delay the trial — set for April 15 — until the Supreme Court rules on his presidential immunity claims.

Zoom in: Judge Juan Merchan wrote in his Wednesday decision that Trump had "myriad opportunities to raise the claim of presidential immunity well before March 7, 2024."

"Defendant's motion is DENIED in its entirety as untimely," Merchan wrote.

Catch up quick: Trump and his legal team have repeatedly argued that he has absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for actions performed within the "outer perimeter" of the president's official duties.

In March, Trump's legal team asked Merchan to postpone the hush money trial until after the U.S. Supreme Court decides on the immunity claim.

The nation's highest court is set to hear oral arguments for the case on April 25.

Between the lines: Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in a Manhattan criminal court related to alleged hush money payments made in 2016.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and has denied any wrongdoing.

Zoom out: The New York case — the first of his four criminal cases to go to trial — is possibly the only one to see a decision before the 2024 presidential race.

It is considered the weakest of the indictments against him.

Representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment Wednesday.