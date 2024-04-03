Paid ChatGPT customers can now use AI to edit DALL-E images

A screenshot from an OpenAI video showing the new image editing options within ChatGPT. Screenshot: Axios

OpenAI announced on Wednesday that paid users can now edit AI-generated images using text prompts from within ChatGPT. Why it matters: It's been relatively difficult to refine the images created by DALL-E, but now OpenAI is harnessing ChatGPT's language power to make editing as easy as describing the change you want to make.

In a demo shared on X (formerly Twitter), OpenAI showed off the new capability, using it to add bows to a poodle's ears in an image created by DALL-E.

DALL-E will also begin letting people choose the aspect ratio of the desired image as well as to add styles, such as "motion blur" or "solarpunk."

Yes, but: For now at least, the new capabilities are limited to businesses and customers that are using OpenAI's paid service.

The big picture: Using language to describe desired changes could offer a powerful shift to a broad array of software, including video, audio and image editing tools.

