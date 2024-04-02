Jon Stewart on Monday told Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Lina Khan that Apple wouldn't let him interview her for a podcast. Why it matters: The admission on "The Daily Show" comes days after the U.S. Justice Department sued Apple for abusing its monopoly position in the smartphone market. The complaint specifically calls out Apple's dominance as potentially harmful to speech.

"Apple's conduct extends beyond just monopoly profits and even affects the flow of speech. For example, Apple is rapidly expanding its role as a TV and movie producer and had exercised that role to control content," it notes.

Details: "I wanted to have you on a podcast and Apple asked us not to do it," the "Daily Show" host said to Khan, in reference to his former podcast that was an extension of his Apple TV+ comedy show "The Problem With Jon Stewart."

"They literally said 'please don't talk to her, having nothing to do with what you do for a living. I think they just… I don't think they cared for you is what happened," he added during his conversation with Khan.

"They wouldn't let us do even that dumb thing we just did in the first act on AI. Like, what is that sensitivity? Why are they so afraid to even have these conversations out in the public sphere?"

Catch up quick: Stewart returned to "The Daily Show" in February after leaving in 2015 as its executive producer and host on Monday evenings through the 2024 election cycle.

Stewart's Apple TV+ show ended late last year after Stewart and Apple executives parted ways over creative differences, including the comedian's desire to cover topics such as China and AI, the New York Times reported.

The big picture: Comedians and newscasters have long had to grapple with ways to cover their corporate parents.