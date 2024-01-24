Jon Stewart returning as part-time host of "The Daily Show" through the election

Jon Stewart hosts "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" #JonVoyage on August 6, 2015 in New York City. Photo: Brad Barket/Getty Images for Comedy Central

Jon Stewart will return to "The Daily Show" as its executive producer and host on Monday evenings beginning Feb. 12 through the 2024 election cycle, Paramount announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: It marks an historic reunion between Paramount's Comedy Central — which has aired "The Daily Show" since 1996 — and Stewart, who put the show on the map as host from 1999 to 2015.

Be smart: The announcement brings a consistent and popular face to the program, which has been without a permanent host since Trevor Noah — who replaced Stewart in 2015 — announced he was leaving in 2022.

Details: The show will continue to air Monday through Thursday at 11pm ET. It will continue to rely on a rotating team of correspondents for hosting the other three days of the week, Paramount said.

Stewart will be the executive producer of every episode this year and next, but will only host on Mondays through the election, Paramount said.

Mondays are the most-watched day during the week and will serve as a platform for Stewart to catch audiences up on news that broke between Thursday and Sunday.

The big picture: Stewart's return marks a seminal moment for the program, which — like every other late-night comedy program — has struggled to retain viewers in the streaming era.