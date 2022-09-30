Trevor Noah leaving "The Daily Show" after 7 years

"The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah said Thursday he's leaving the Comedy Central program after seven years at its anchor desk, telling his studio audience he wanted to devote more time to stand-up comedy.

Why it matters: The 38-year-old comedian — who was born in South Africa and moved to the U.S. in 2011 — had big shoes to fill when he took over in 2015 after the exit of longtime host Jon Stewart.

He quickly established himself with his own brand, suited for an era where online influence was often greater than that of content on cable.

What he's saying: "I spent two years in my apartment [during COVID], not on the road," he said on his show.

"Stand-up was done. And when I got back out there again, I realized that there's another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring."

What's next: Comedy Central told Variety there is no timetable for his departure but suggested the show would continue with another host.