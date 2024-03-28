SBF gets 25
A federal judge slapped Sam Bankman-Fried with a 25-year sentence today for his role in bankrupting cryptocurrency platform FTX and defrauding its customers, completing his downfall from quirky billionaire philanthropist to felon.
Why it matters: Judge Lewis Kaplan chose a much harsher sentence for the disgraced crypto mogul than the defense's request of five to seven years, Axios Crypto's Brady Dale writes.
- In pre-sentencing comments, Kaplan ripped the disgraced entrepreneur for his "apparent lack of any remorse."
- "He knew it was wrong, he knew it was criminal, he regrets he made a very bad bet about the likelihood of getting caught," Kaplan said.
The big picture: FTX's bankruptcy is seen as the climax of the crypto crash that wiped out more than $2 trillion in global wealth. The rout deepened as the terra stablecoin blew up, which exposed the house of cards that Three Arrows Capital had become.
💭 Brady's thought bubble: SBF believed he could play with other people's money, make lots more, pay them all back, and do all sorts of good — such as preventing the next pandemic.
- Instead, the company got out over its skis, stopped processing customer withdrawals, declared bankruptcy, fired hundreds of employees, and gave thousands of users two very stressful years.
