Sam Bankman-Fried resigned as chief of FTX.com, capping the insolvent crypto exchange's 11th hour hunt for capital to stay afloat, which ended Friday morning.

FTX Group companies, which includes FTX Trading Ltd as well as FTX US, started Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S., according to a statement.

John Ray III has been appointed CEO of FTX Group. SBF will remain to assist in an orderly transition.

Why it matters: FTX.com and associated units have officially declared bankruptcy.

Its collapse is consequential for the industry, and contagion effects, likely, in the days and weeks to come.

Details: FTX US, which Axios on Thursday reported was in trouble in spite FTX.com's claims that the U.S. subsidiary was separate from its operations and infrastructure, is included in the Chapter 11 proceedings.

Of note: Excluded subsidiaries LedgerX LLC, FTX Digital Markets Ltd., FTX Australia PTY Ltd. and FTX Express Pay Ltd.

What they're saying: "Thee immediate relief of Chapter 11 is appropriate to provide the FTX Group the opportunity to assess its situation and develop a process to maximize recoveries for stakeholders," Ray said in a statement.

Mr. Ray previously served on the board that oversaw the liquidation of Enron after it emerged from bankruptcy in 2004.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.