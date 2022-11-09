After having agreed to acquire rival crypto exchange FTX on Tuesday, pending due diligence, Binance is nixing the deal, stating that the company's "issues are beyond our control or ability to help."

Why it matters: FTX went to Binance for help in the 11th hour to secure much needed capital after a flood of customer withdrawal requests began over the weekend.

What they're saying:

As a result of corporate due diligence, as well as the latest news reports regarding mishandled customer funds and alleged US agency investigations, we have decided that we will not pursue the potential acquisition of FTX.com.

In the beginning, our hope was to be able to support FTX’s customers to provide liquidity, but the issues are beyond our control or ability to help.

Every time a major player in an industry fails, retail consumers will suffer. We have seen over the last several years that the crypto ecosystem is becoming more resilient, and we believe in time that outliers that misuse user funds will be weeded out by the free market.

As regulatory frameworks are developed and as the industry continues to evolve toward greater decentralization, the ecosystem will grow stronger.

— Binance spokesperson

Between the lines: Binance's deal was always tentative given the rushed nature of the deal and the lack of clarity around just how much capital FTX needs, as well as the unknown liabilities Binance would take on if it proceeds.

By the numbers: Bitcoin is hovering above $16,000 as of this writing, down from just above $20,000 on Nov. 1.

FTT, FTX's native token which was at the center of its liquidity crunch, has plunged to $2.74, per Coingecko, following news of Binance nixing the deal.

The big question: What will happen to FTX US, the exchange's American unit, which the company maintains is isolated from the troubles.