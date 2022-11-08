Crypto exchange Binance to acquire rival FTX

Binance has signed a letter of intent to acquire FTX.com, the exchange associated with Sam Bankman-Fried, according to tweets from CEOs of both companies.

Why it matters: Binance is the largest exchange by volume in the world. FTX is the fourth largest. It's acquiring a fast-growing rival amidst a wider downturn in the crypto market.

The big picture: FTX had taken a significant leadership role in the U.S. blockchain industry as it aggressively sought regulations that would provide the industry with regulatory clarity in its largest market.

Its young CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, has become one of the industry's most recognized faces.

Binance has been around the crypto industry for a long time, but FTX's growth has been absolutely explosive, allowing it to quickly rival the market leader.

What they're saying: "This afternoon, FTX asked for our help. There is a significant liquidity crunch. To protect users, we signed a non-binding LOI, intending to fully acquire FTX.com and help cover the liquidity crunch. We will be conducting a full [due diligence] in the coming days," Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (better known as CZ) tweeted this morning.

Of note: Both companies have separate companies set up to serve U.S. customers. FTX-US will not be impacted by this deal, according to a separate tweet from Bankman-Fried.

Neither company immediately responded to a request for comment.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.