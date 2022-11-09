The US-based subsidiary of embattled crypto exchange FTX.com tells Axios it “continues to operate normally.”

Why it matters: Its parent company’s announcement Tuesday morning that it agreed to sell to to rival Binance amid a liquidity crunch raised questions about the fate of U.S. customers.

What they're saying: "FTX US is a separate entity with separate management personnel, tech infrastructure, and licensing," an FTX US spokesperson tells Axios.

"On FTX US withdrawals are and have been live, assets are fully backed 1:1, and the exchange continues to operate normally."

Context: FTX faced over $6 billion in customer withdrawals over the previous 72 hours, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters, and its main unit paused further withdrawals.

What's next: U.S. regulators and lawmakers are already monitoring the situation.