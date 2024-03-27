Disney, DeSantis' allies reach settlement over Florida special district

Share on email (opens in new window)

Minnie Mouse and friends take part in a parade at Walt Disney World in Florida on June 1, 2022. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Walt Disney Co. and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' allies reached a settlement agreement Wednesday regarding control of the Orlando theme park's special tax district. Why it matters: The agreement ends a years-long legal dispute between DeSantis and Disney, which the company argued stemmed from its opposition to the Florida "Don't Say Gay" law signed in 2022.

Zoom in: Board members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District approved the settlement on Wednesday. The oversight district serves as a special tax district and offers municipal services including firefighting.

Disney is also dropping a separate lawsuit from last year regarding public records, per the settlement.

What they're saying: Walt Disney World president Jeff Vahle said in a statement shared with Axios that Disney is "pleased to put an end" to the state court litigation.

Vahle said the agreement enables "the creation of thousands of direct and indirect jobs and economic opportunity in the State."

Catch up quick: After Disney's vocal criticism of the Parental Rights in Education law signed by DeSantis in 2022, he signed legislation that gave the state control over the theme park's self-governing district and appointed a new board of supervisors.

Disney filed a lawsuit in April 2023 against the Florida governor over allegations that the state retaliated against Disney following their opposition to the education law.

The lawsuit also accused the DeSantis administration, in part, of violating the company's First Amendment rights.

A federal judge dismissed Disney's lawsuit in January, and the company later filed an appeal.

What's next: The company agreed to "defer briefing" in the suit "pending negotiations among other matters of a new development agreement between Disney and the District."

DeSantis' office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment Wednesday.

