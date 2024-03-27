Disney, DeSantis' allies reach settlement over Florida special district
The Walt Disney Co. and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' allies reached a settlement agreement Wednesday regarding control of the Orlando theme park's special tax district.
Why it matters: The agreement ends a years-long legal dispute between DeSantis and Disney, which the company argued stemmed from its opposition to the Florida "Don't Say Gay" law signed in 2022.
Zoom in: Board members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District approved the settlement on Wednesday. The oversight district serves as a special tax district and offers municipal services including firefighting.
- Disney is also dropping a separate lawsuit from last year regarding public records, per the settlement.
What they're saying: Walt Disney World president Jeff Vahle said in a statement shared with Axios that Disney is "pleased to put an end" to the state court litigation.
- Vahle said the agreement enables "the creation of thousands of direct and indirect jobs and economic opportunity in the State."
Catch up quick: After Disney's vocal criticism of the Parental Rights in Education law signed by DeSantis in 2022, he signed legislation that gave the state control over the theme park's self-governing district and appointed a new board of supervisors.
- Disney filed a lawsuit in April 2023 against the Florida governor over allegations that the state retaliated against Disney following their opposition to the education law.
- The lawsuit also accused the DeSantis administration, in part, of violating the company's First Amendment rights.
- A federal judge dismissed Disney's lawsuit in January, and the company later filed an appeal.
What's next: The company agreed to "defer briefing" in the suit "pending negotiations among other matters of a new development agreement between Disney and the District."
DeSantis' office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment Wednesday.
Go deeper: Disney files appeal after judge dismissed lawsuit against Ron DeSantis